DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $263.8857.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DASH. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $238.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of DoorDash from $251.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $270.00 target price on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 5th.

Insider Activity at DoorDash

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoorDash

In other DoorDash news, Director Andy Fang sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $6,675,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.57, for a total value of $7,037,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 874,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,044,674.10. The trade was a 3.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold a total of 315,725 shares of company stock valued at $67,969,184 in the last ninety days. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 2.6% in the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DoorDash by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in DoorDash by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash Price Performance

Shares of DASH opened at $176.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $207.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.11. The company has a market capitalization of $75.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.16 and a beta of 1.77. DoorDash has a fifty-two week low of $155.40 and a fifty-two week high of $285.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 1.41.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. DoorDash had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 6.82%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that DoorDash will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Here are the key news stories impacting DoorDash this week:

Positive Sentiment: Robust growth and guidance — Q4 revenue of $3.96B (+~38% Y/Y) and a 32% jump in orders underpin optimism that delivery demand and new verticals will sustain growth. Zacks: Q4 Earnings

Robust growth and guidance — Q4 revenue of $3.96B (+~38% Y/Y) and a 32% jump in orders underpin optimism that delivery demand and new verticals will sustain growth. Positive Sentiment: Analyst bullishness persists — Truist raised its target to $340 (buy) and Bank of America lifted its target to $272; several analysts still see double‑digit upside on the guidance update. Benzinga: Analyst Moves

Analyst bullishness persists — Truist raised its target to $340 (buy) and Bank of America lifted its target to $272; several analysts still see double‑digit upside on the guidance update. Positive Sentiment: Institutional buying and rebound thesis — MarketBeat highlights sustained institutional accumulation and a technical rebound setup tied to increased FY26 spending to accelerate growth. MarketBeat: Rebound Signal

Institutional buying and rebound thesis — MarketBeat highlights sustained institutional accumulation and a technical rebound setup tied to increased FY26 spending to accelerate growth. Positive Sentiment: Unusual bullish options flow — Traders bought ~34,908 call contracts on Friday (≈+101% vs. typical daily volume), signaling speculative bullish positioning that can amplify short‑term upside.

Unusual bullish options flow — Traders bought ~34,908 call contracts on Friday (≈+101% vs. typical daily volume), signaling speculative bullish positioning that can amplify short‑term upside. Neutral Sentiment: Retail promotions — DoorDash gift‑card deals are running (15% off), which can support order activity but has limited strategic impact. Android Authority: Gift Card Deal

Retail promotions — DoorDash gift‑card deals are running (15% off), which can support order activity but has limited strategic impact. Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest reporting appears anomalous (entries show zero/NaN), so there’s no meaningful short squeeze signal from the provided short‑interest data.

Short‑interest reporting appears anomalous (entries show zero/NaN), so there’s no meaningful short squeeze signal from the provided short‑interest data. Negative Sentiment: Earnings & guidance concerns — Q4 EPS missed ( $0.48 vs. $0.58 est.) and revenue slightly missed consensus; the company flagged rising costs and storm impacts that produced a weaker near‑term profit outlook. Seeking Alpha: Investment Intensity

Earnings & guidance concerns — Q4 EPS missed ( $0.48 vs. $0.58 est.) and revenue slightly missed consensus; the company flagged rising costs and storm impacts that produced a weaker near‑term profit outlook. Negative Sentiment: Analyst target cuts — Several firms trimmed price targets (Cantor Fitzgerald, Needham, DA Davidson, Citizens Jmp reduced their targets), reflecting concern that increased spending will compress near‑term margins even as growth continues. Benzinga: Price Target Moves

Analyst target cuts — Several firms trimmed price targets (Cantor Fitzgerald, Needham, DA Davidson, Citizens Jmp reduced their targets), reflecting concern that increased spending will compress near‑term margins even as growth continues. Negative Sentiment: Margin and investment scrutiny — Commentators and some analysts warn that the intensified investment cycle (tech, marketing, new verticals) could weigh on profitability before benefits materialize. CNBC: Investment Cycle

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company’s core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

