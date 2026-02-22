Royal Bank Of Canada Cuts Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $363.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank Of Canada from $366.00 to $363.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HD. Evercore cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $444.00 to $423.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Daiwa Securities Group upped their target price on Home Depot from $348.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $408.27.
Home Depot Stock Up 1.0%
Insider Activity at Home Depot
In other Home Depot news, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.63, for a total transaction of $695,947.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,941 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,419.83. This trade represents a 33.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 145 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.26, for a total value of $51,947.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 12,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,413,763.20. This represents a 1.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,963 shares of company stock worth $1,748,845. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Depot
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HD. Catalyst Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $424,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,437 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Cambient Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,987,000. McLaughlin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.
Key Home Depot News
Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “Outperform” rating on HD, which supports investor confidence in the name. Telsey Reiterates Outperform
- Positive Sentiment: An earnings‑preview piece and a Yahoo Model suggest Home Depot could post an upside surprise at its upcoming quarter, giving some investors reasons to buy into the run‑up to results. Is Home Depot a ‘Buy’ Ahead of Earnings?
- Positive Sentiment: Marketing/seasonal activations (e.g., a “spring countdown” campaign) and pro‑business initiatives continue to support demand and brand engagement heading into spring selling season. TipRanks: Spring Countdown
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst writeups (Zacks, Seeking Alpha) highlight Home Depot’s expanding Pro ecosystem, AI tools and specialty distribution as strategic advantages versus Lowe’s, but many analysts still view shares as fairly valued—useful context but no immediate catalyst. Zacks: HD vs LOW
- Neutral Sentiment: Personnel moves: a Home Depot executive surfaced in CFO hiring headlines (Yeti), signaling industry talent movement but limited direct impact on HD’s near‑term results. CFOs On the Move
- Neutral Sentiment: Macro/market context pieces note Home Depot’s upcoming earnings as a read on U.S. consumer and the housing market; these stories keep the name in focus but don’t change fundamentals. Nvidia Earnings, PPI, What to Watch
- Negative Sentiment: RBC warned HD’s fiscal Q4 is unlikely to be a “significant catalyst” and lowered its price target, moving to a more cautious stance—this analyst caution is pressuring upside expectations into results. RBC: Q4 Not a Catalyst StreetInsider: PT Lowered
- Negative Sentiment: Operational caution: reports say Home Depot tightened bonus payouts amid a housing slowdown, signaling management is bracing for softer demand—this is a direct negative on near‑term margin/comp assumptions. MSN: Stricter Bonuses
Home Depot Company Profile
The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.
Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.
