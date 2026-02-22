Royal Bank Of Canada Cuts Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $363.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank Of Canada from $366.00 to $363.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HD. Evercore cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $444.00 to $423.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Daiwa Securities Group upped their target price on Home Depot from $348.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $408.27.

View Our Latest Research Report on HD

Home Depot Stock Up 1.0%

Insider Activity at Home Depot

HD stock opened at $382.38 on Thursday. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $326.31 and a 1-year high of $426.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $369.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $380.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.08.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.63, for a total transaction of $695,947.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,941 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,419.83. This trade represents a 33.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 145 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.26, for a total value of $51,947.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 12,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,413,763.20. This represents a 1.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,963 shares of company stock worth $1,748,845. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Depot

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HD. Catalyst Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $424,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,437 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Cambient Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,987,000. McLaughlin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Key Home Depot News

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.