5N Plus (FPLSF) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.0852 per share and revenue of $90.76 million for the quarter.

FPLSF opened at $21.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. 5N Plus has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $21.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.76 and a 200-day moving average of $18.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.94 and a beta of 1.97.

5N Plus Inc is a Canadian specialty chemicals and materials company that develops, manufactures and commercializes high‐purity metals and compounds for advanced technology markets. The company’s product portfolio spans a range of elemental metals—including bismuth, antimony, tellurium, selenium, indium and germanium—along with organometallic precursors, catalysts and radioisotopes. These materials are engineered to meet stringent purity standards (commonly known as “five‐nines” or 99.999% purity) for critical applications in electronics, photovoltaics, catalysts and life sciences.

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Boucherville, Quebec, 5N Plus has grown from its roots in high‐purity research to a global manufacturing and distribution platform.

