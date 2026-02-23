Emergent Biosolutions (EBS) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Monday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share and revenue of $217.50 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Emergent Biosolutions stock opened at $10.95 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Emergent Biosolutions has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $14.06. The stock has a market cap of $574.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 2.35.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Emergent Biosolutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

In other Emergent Biosolutions news, Director Ronald Richard sold 21,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $263,148.48. Following the sale, the director directly owned 98,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,178,051.49. This represents a 18.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions during the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 205.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 237,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 159,850 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in Emergent Biosolutions during the fourth quarter worth about $345,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Abel Hall LLC bought a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions is a global specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing medical countermeasures and specialty products that address public health threats. The company’s portfolio includes vaccines, antibody therapies and critical care products designed to protect against biological, chemical and emerging infectious disease threats. Emergent has longstanding partnerships with government agencies, including the U.S. Department of Defense and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), to support national preparedness programs.

Key commercial products in Emergent’s lineup include BioThrax (anthrax vaccine adsorbed), ACAM2000 (smallpox vaccine) and Vaxchora (cholera vaccine), alongside therapeutic treatments such as Anthrasil (anthrax immune globulin) and the naloxone-based nasal spray Narcan for opioid overdose reversal.

