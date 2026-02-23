Glencore PLC (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Glencore PLC (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.30.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GLNCY. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Friday, January 30th. HSBC lowered Glencore to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Glencore to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS GLNCY opened at $13.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.11. Glencore has a 1 year low of $5.74 and a 1 year high of $14.67.

Glencore is a global natural resources company engaged in the production, processing and marketing of commodities. The business combines large-scale mining and metals operations with an extensive physical commodities trading and marketing platform. Its activities span the full commodity value chain, from extraction and smelting/refining to the commercial distribution of metals and energy products to industrial customers worldwide.

Key product areas include base and precious metals (such as copper, zinc, nickel and related concentrates), bulk commodities and energy products (including thermal coal and oil) and associated value‑added materials and services.

