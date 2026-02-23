ADMA Biologics (ADMA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Monday, March 2nd. Analysts expect ADMA Biologics to post earnings of $0.20 per share and revenue of $139.80 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

ADMA Biologics Price Performance

ADMA opened at $16.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.84. ADMA Biologics has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $25.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADMA Biologics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 385.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey, that focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of primary immunodeficiency and infectious diseases. Leveraging an integrated model that spans plasma collection, fractionation, formulation and fill-finish operations, ADMA Biologics aims to address unmet needs in immune-compromised and high-risk patient populations.

The company’s marketed product portfolio includes BIVIGAM, a human immunoglobulin intravenous (IGIV) therapy approved by the U.S.

