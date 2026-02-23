PSP Swiss Property (PSPSF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PSP Swiss Property (OTCMKTS:PSPSF – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.32 per share and revenue of $112.5750 million for the quarter.

Get PSP Swiss Property alerts:

PSP Swiss Property Stock Performance

PSP Swiss Property stock opened at $201.65 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.77. PSP Swiss Property has a 12 month low of $143.60 and a 12 month high of $201.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of PSP Swiss Property to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, PSP Swiss Property presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About PSP Swiss Property

(Get Free Report)

PSP Swiss Property AG is a real estate investment company focused on acquiring, developing and managing high-quality commercial and residential properties in Switzerland. The firm’s core business activities encompass property investment, asset management, leasing and value-enhancing redevelopment projects aimed at maintaining a balanced and diversified portfolio.

The company’s portfolio is weighted toward office, retail and residential spaces located in prime urban centers. Properties are typically concentrated in major Swiss cities such as Zurich, Geneva, Basel and Lausanne, where PSP Swiss Property seeks to attract long-term tenants through modern amenities, sustainable design features and proactive facility management.

PSP Swiss Property conducts its operations through an integrated platform that oversees acquisitions, financing and ongoing property services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PSP Swiss Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PSP Swiss Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.