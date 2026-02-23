Endesa (ELEZF) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZF – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.8080 per share and revenue of $6.4099 billion for the quarter.

Endesa Stock Performance

Shares of ELEZF opened at $35.45 on Monday. Endesa has a one year low of $22.43 and a one year high of $38.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.52.

About Endesa

Endesa, SA (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) is one of Spain’s leading electricity utilities, with core operations spanning the generation, distribution and retail sale of electric power and natural gas. As a subsidiary of the Italian energy giant Enel Group, Endesa plays a central role in Iberia’s energy market, serving millions of residential, commercial and industrial customers across Spain and Portugal.

The company maintains a diversified generation portfolio that includes renewable assets—such as hydroelectric, wind and solar facilities—alongside conventional thermal and nuclear power plants.

Featured Stories

