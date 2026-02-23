Standard Chartered (SCBFY) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY – Get Free Report) is expected to release its results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 24th. Analysts expect Standard Chartered to post earnings of $0.7580 per share and revenue of $4.8813 billion for the quarter.

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

Standard Chartered Trading Up 1.6%

OTCMKTS:SCBFY opened at $49.47 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.56. Standard Chartered has a 1-year low of $22.28 and a 1-year high of $53.20.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Standard Chartered PLC is a leading international banking group headquartered in London, with a heritage dating back to the 19th century. The bank was formed in 1969 through the merger of Standard Bank of British South Africa and Chartered Bank of India, Australia and China, combining deep roots in emerging markets with a global footprint. Over more than 150 years of operations, Standard Chartered has built a reputation for expertise in trade finance, corporate banking and cross-border transactions.

The company offers a broad range of financial products and services, including corporate and institutional banking, retail banking, wealth management, treasury and capital markets solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.