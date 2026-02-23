Solid Power (SLDP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share and revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 24, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Solid Power Stock Down 3.9%

Shares of SLDP opened at $3.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $662.84 million, a PE ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.89. Solid Power has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $8.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLDP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Solid Power in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Solid Power in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Solid Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Solid Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Insider Transactions at Solid Power

In other Solid Power news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 157,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,608.40. This trade represents a 15.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Solid Power

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Solid Power in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Solid Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Solid Power in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Solid Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Solid Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

Solid Power Company Profile

Solid Power, Inc (NASDAQ: SLDP) is a Colorado-based company specializing in the development and manufacturing of all-solid-state rechargeable battery cells for the electric vehicle (EV) and aerospace industries. Founded in 2012 as a spin-out from the University of Colorado Boulder, Solid Power has focused on advancing solid electrolytes and high-energy battery architectures to deliver improved safety, higher energy density and longer cycle life compared with traditional lithium-ion batteries.

The company’s core offerings include multilayer solid-state battery cells that utilize sulfide-based solid electrolytes and high-capacity cathode materials.

