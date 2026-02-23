Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

CRZBY has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Commerzbank from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. DZ Bank raised Commerzbank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Commerzbank Price Performance

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Commerzbank stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Commerzbank AG ( OTCMKTS:CRZBY Free Report ) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Commerzbank were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of CRZBY stock opened at $40.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $45.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.36. Commerzbank has a 1 year low of $20.21 and a 1 year high of $44.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.42.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG is a major German banking group headquartered in Frankfurt am Main. Founded in 1870, the bank operates as a universal financial institution offering a broad range of services to private customers, small and medium-sized enterprises (the German “Mittelstand”), and large corporates. Its core business lines include retail and corporate banking, transaction banking, capital markets and investment banking, as well as asset and wealth management.

On the retail side, Commerzbank provides everyday banking products such as deposit accounts, payment services, consumer loans, mortgages and digital banking channels for individual customers.

