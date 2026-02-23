Nanosonics (NNCSF) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Nanosonics (OTCMKTS:NNCSF – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.0209 per share and revenue of $69.7850 million for the quarter.
Nanosonics Stock Performance
Shares of NNCSF opened at $2.65 on Monday. Nanosonics has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $3.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.73.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Nanosonics from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Nanosonics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
About Nanosonics
Nanosonics Limited is an Australia‐based medical technology company specializing in infection prevention solutions for the healthcare sector. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Sydney, the company is best known for developing and commercializing its proprietary Trophon platform, which provides automated high‐level disinfection of ultrasound probes using sonically activated hydrogen peroxide vapor. Nanosonics holds numerous patents and regulatory approvals across multiple jurisdictions, positioning it as a leader in point‐of‐care decontamination.
The company’s flagship product, Trophon EPR, is designed to address the critical need for rapid, reliable disinfection of endocavity and surface ultrasound transducers.
