Gladstone Land (LANDO) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LANDO – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.1675 per share and revenue of $29.3820 million for the quarter.

Shares of Gladstone Land stock opened at $20.10 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.47 and a 200-day moving average of $19.46. Gladstone Land has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $20.90.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition and ownership of farmland across the United States. The company purchases agricultural properties and leases them to farmers under long-term, triple-net lease agreements. By focusing exclusively on high-quality farmland, Gladstone Land aims to provide investors with steady income and potential for long-term capital appreciation, while supporting the operational needs of farming businesses.

The company’s portfolio includes a diversified mix of row crop and permanent crop farmland, spanning key agricultural regions in states such as California, Washington, Florida, Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

