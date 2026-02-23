Gladstone Land (LANDP) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LANDP – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 24th. Analysts expect Gladstone Land to post earnings of $0.1675 per share and revenue of $29.3820 million for the quarter.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Gladstone Land Price Performance

Shares of LANDP stock opened at $19.81 on Monday. Gladstone Land has a 12-month low of $18.21 and a 12-month high of $20.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.36.

Gladstone Land Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.6%.

About Gladstone Land

Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ: LANDP) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and long-term leasing of farmland across the United States. The company pursues an attractively diversified portfolio strategy that emphasizes the purchase of high-quality, irrigated farmland, which it then leases on a triple-net basis to experienced agricultural operators. Through its structure and leasing arrangements, Gladstone Land seeks to provide stable and predictable cash flows while offering agricultural producers access to capital for working operations and property improvements.

Since its founding in 2013, Gladstone Land has expanded its footprint to encompass a broad mix of crop types and geographic regions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.