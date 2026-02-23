Rocky Brands (RCKY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.4850 per share and revenue of $134.05 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 24, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

RCKY stock opened at $33.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.79 million, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.74. Rocky Brands has a one year low of $11.93 and a one year high of $34.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.63%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,262 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rocky Brands by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Rocky Brands by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 45,628 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Verdad Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $440,000. Finally, Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on RCKY. Wall Street Zen upgraded Rocky Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 25th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rocky Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rocky Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Rocky Brands in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 price target on shares of Rocky Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Rocky Brands, Inc is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of premium footwear, apparel and accessories for a diverse range of end-users. The company serves outdoor enthusiasts, hardworking professionals and military personnel under a family of brands that includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango and Xtratuf. Products span hunting and hiking boots, work and safety footwear, western and lifestyle boots, as well as performance socks and outerwear.

Rocky Brands operates multiple production and distribution facilities in North America, with its corporate headquarters located in Nelsonville, Ohio.

