OFS Capital (OFS) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Monday, March 2nd. Analysts expect OFS Capital to post earnings of $0.23 per share and revenue of $10.5020 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, March 3, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Get OFS Capital alerts:

OFS Capital Stock Performance

Shares of OFS opened at $4.17 on Monday. OFS Capital has a 52 week low of $3.99 and a 52 week high of $9.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on OFS shares. Capital One Financial set a $7.00 price objective on OFS Capital in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of OFS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of OFS Capital from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Loop Capital set a $7.00 price objective on shares of OFS Capital in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Noble Financial started coverage on shares of OFS Capital in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OFS Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OFS Capital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of OFS Capital by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in OFS Capital by 245.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 5,029 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in OFS Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in OFS Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of OFS Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $377,000. 10.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OFS Capital

(Get Free Report)

OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: OFS) is a business development company (BDC) that provides customized debt and equity financing solutions to U.S. middle-market companies. As an externally managed BDC, OFS Capital focuses on sponsoring capital structures that support growth initiatives, recapitalizations, acquisitions and other strategic transactions. The firm targets companies that demonstrate strong cash flow potential and scalable business models across a range of industries.

The company’s investment portfolio typically includes senior secured loans, unitranche facilities, mezzanine debt and equity co-investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.