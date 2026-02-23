Mineral Resources (MALRF) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRF – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 24th. Analysts expect Mineral Resources to post earnings of $0.7610 per share and revenue of $2.1037 billion for the quarter.

Mineral Resources Stock Performance

Mineral Resources stock opened at $33.86 on Monday. Mineral Resources has a 52-week low of $9.36 and a 52-week high of $39.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.09.

Mineral Resources Company Profile

Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS: MALRF) is an Australia-based diversified resources company primarily engaged in iron ore mining, lithium production and mining services. Headquartered in Perth, Western Australia, the company operates integrated mining hubs in the Pilbara region and maintains a suite of downstream infrastructure including crushing, screening, rail haulage and port facilities. Through these operations, Mineral Resources delivers iron ore products to domestic and international steelmakers, serving markets across Asia, Europe and North America.

Founded in the mid-1990s, Mineral Resources has grown from a single iron ore project into a multi-commodity enterprise.

Featured Stories

