Raiffeisen Bank International (RAIFF) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFF – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its results before the market opens on Monday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.55 per share and revenue of $2.3184 billion for the quarter.

Raiffeisen Bank International Stock Performance

Shares of RAIFF opened at $49.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.30. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 52-week low of $27.79 and a 52-week high of $52.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RAIFF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a report on Monday, January 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Raiffeisen Bank International

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFF) is an Austrian banking group headquartered in Vienna, serving as the central and eastern European platform of the Raiffeisen Banking Group. The bank offers a comprehensive suite of financial services to retail, corporate and institutional clients, leveraging its strong regional presence to facilitate trade, investment and day-to-day banking needs.

In its corporate and investment banking division, Raiffeisen Bank International provides lending, trade finance, project financing, cash management and capital markets services.

