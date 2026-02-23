Tuya (TUYA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Monday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share and revenue of $79.5250 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, March 2, 2026 at 7:30 PM ET.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Tuya had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 15.14%.The firm had revenue of $82.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Tuya Trading Up 3.5%

NYSE TUYA opened at $2.20 on Monday. Tuya has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $4.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.61 price objective on shares of Tuya in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tuya

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TUYA. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Tuya by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 816,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 256,418 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tuya by 75.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 368,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 157,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tuya during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

Tuya Company Profile

Tuya Inc is a global Internet of Things (IoT) platform provider that enables brands, OEMs and developers to create smart products and solutions. The company offers a suite of cloud services, connectivity modules and software development kits designed to support the full lifecycle of IoT devices. Tuya’s platform is built to facilitate rapid prototyping, secure device management and scalable data analytics, with an emphasis on interoperable solutions for smart homes, commercial buildings and industrial applications.

At the core of Tuya’s offering is its IoT operating system, which integrates device hardware, network protocols and application-level services into a unified framework.

