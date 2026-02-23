Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $256.75.

Several research firms have issued reports on CABO. Zacks Research raised Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Cable One from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Cable One from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cable One in a report on Wednesday, January 21st.

Shares of CABO stock opened at $105.47 on Monday. Cable One has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $290.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.09 and its 200-day moving average is $132.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cable One by 180.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its position in shares of Cable One by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 107.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cable One, Inc (NYSE:CABO) is an American provider of broadband communications services, offering a suite of residential and business solutions over a hybrid fiber-coaxial network. The company delivers high-speed internet access, digital video, voice communications and mobile services, alongside advanced managed Wi-Fi and cybersecurity tools. Cable One’s infrastructure supports both traditional cable offerings and converged IP-based platforms designed to meet evolving customer needs.

In addition to consumer-focused services, Cable One caters to small and medium-sized enterprises with dedicated business-class connectivity, Ethernet solutions and cloud-based voice applications.

