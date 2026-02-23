Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EQX shares. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Zacks Research raised Equinox Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lowered Equinox Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Equinox Gold in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQX. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Equinox Gold by 91.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 96,024,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,394,000 after acquiring an additional 45,820,861 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,714,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250,135 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 26,507,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643,856 shares during the period. L1 Capital Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 23,908,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,476,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Equinox Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $332,888,000. Institutional investors own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

EQX opened at $16.81 on Monday. Equinox Gold has a 12-month low of $5.59 and a 12-month high of $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 70.04 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

Equinox Gold Corp is a Canadian gold mining company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of gold properties, with an emphasis on open-pit heap leach mining. Since its inception, Equinox Gold has pursued a strategy of combining assets in established jurisdictions to build a diversified portfolio that balances production and growth, while maintaining rigorous safety and environmental standards.

Equinox Gold’s operating portfolio spans three countries.

