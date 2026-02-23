Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EQX shares. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Zacks Research raised Equinox Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lowered Equinox Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Equinox Gold in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
EQX opened at $16.81 on Monday. Equinox Gold has a 12-month low of $5.59 and a 12-month high of $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 70.04 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.35.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.
Equinox Gold Corp is a Canadian gold mining company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of gold properties, with an emphasis on open-pit heap leach mining. Since its inception, Equinox Gold has pursued a strategy of combining assets in established jurisdictions to build a diversified portfolio that balances production and growth, while maintaining rigorous safety and environmental standards.
Equinox Gold’s operating portfolio spans three countries.
