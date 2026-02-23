Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.80.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Digi International from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Digi International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Digi International in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Digi International in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Digi International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 2nd.

Digi International Price Performance

Shares of DGII stock opened at $50.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.82 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.60 and its 200 day moving average is $39.91. Digi International has a twelve month low of $22.39 and a twelve month high of $51.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $122.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.90 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 9.45%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Digi International has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.590 EPS. Research analysts expect that Digi International will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP David H. Sampsell sold 8,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total transaction of $363,216.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 31,757,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,561,227.60. This trade represents a 0.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James E. Freeland sold 1,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total transaction of $62,113.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 19,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,204.08. The trade was a 6.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 26,411 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,964 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digi International

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Digi International by 2,215.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Digi International by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Digi International by 1,530.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Digi International in the 3rd quarter worth $153,000. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digi International in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc is a provider of Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products and services designed to link devices to networks and applications securely. The company develops a broad range of networking hardware, including cellular and Ethernet routers, gateways, embedded modules and adaptors, as well as accessories and antennas. Digi’s solutions enable businesses to deploy remote monitoring, control and automation systems across diverse industries such as transportation, utilities, healthcare, retail and industrial manufacturing.

In addition to its physical devices, Digi offers cloud-based management software and professional services that simplify device configuration, monitoring and over-the-air updates.

Further Reading

