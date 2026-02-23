Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.20.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IVPAF. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Ivanhoe Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ivanhoe Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 7th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $15.20 price objective on Ivanhoe Mines in a research note on Monday, December 15th.

Ivanhoe Mines Stock Performance

Shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock opened at $11.68 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Ivanhoe Mines has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 61.48.

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Ivanhoe Mines had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 59.23%.The firm had revenue of $138.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.75 million.

Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile

Ivanhoe Mines is a Canada-based mineral exploration and development company focused on unlocking high-value deposits of copper, nickel, zinc, and platinum-group metals. The company pursues a two-pronged strategy of advancing large-scale mining projects through feasibility and development stages while also expanding its exploration footprint. Ivanhoe’s technical expertise spans geology, engineering, environmental management, and community relations, enabling it to secure the necessary permits and infrastructure for major mine developments.

The company’s flagship asset is the Kamoa-Kakula copper complex in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), a joint venture with the government of the DRC and Zijin Mining.

