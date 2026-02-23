Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2,764.29.

FFH has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Fairfax Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$2,600.00 to C$2,500.00 in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. National Bank Financial set a C$3,200.00 price objective on Fairfax Financial and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$3,050.00 to C$3,150.00 in a report on Friday, January 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$2,200.00 price target on Fairfax Financial and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$3,050.00 to C$2,900.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th.

Shares of FFH stock opened at C$2,337.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$51.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.15. Fairfax Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$1,836.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$2,700.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2,439.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2,396.02.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported C$79.02 EPS for the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of C$17.53 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fairfax Financial will post 212.3039807 earnings per share for the current year.

Fairfax Financial is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and the associated investment management.

