Keller Group (LON:KLR) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,035 and last traded at GBX 2,023.17, with a volume of 94989 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,021.96.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KLR. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,250 price objective on shares of Keller Group in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 target price on shares of Keller Group in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Keller Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,936.67.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,754.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,573.16. The company has a market capitalization of £1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.61, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Keller Group plc provides specialist geotechnical services in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers ground improvement services, grouting, deep foundations, earth retention, marine, and instrumentation and monitoring services, as well as post-tension systems and industrial services. It also provides solutions, such as bearing capacity improvement, low carbon construction, containment, excavation support, stabilisation, marine structures, seepage control, slope stabilization, and monitoring.

