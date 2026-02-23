Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRFHFGet Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

FRFHF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fairfax Financial in a report on Friday, January 30th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fairfax Financial in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Zacks Research downgraded Fairfax Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Fairfax Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st.

Fairfax Financial Stock Performance

FRFHF opened at $1,707.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,779.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,730.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.60. Fairfax Financial has a 1 year low of $1,292.53 and a 1 year high of $1,949.00.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHFGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $57.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $55.45 by $2.12. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 15.10%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fairfax Financial will post 166.85 EPS for the current year.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) is a Toronto-based financial holding company primarily engaged in property and casualty insurance, reinsurance and investment management. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products, operates specialty and run-off reinsurance businesses, and manages a diversified investment portfolio largely funded by insurance float. Fairfax conducts its insurance operations through a network of subsidiaries and affiliated companies that provide local underwriting and claims services across multiple markets.

On the insurance side, Fairfax writes a mix of short-tail and long-tail coverages across specialty lines, commercial casualty, property and other niche markets, while its reinsurance activities include treaty and facultative solutions for cedants and intermediaries.

