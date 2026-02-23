IMI plc (LON:IMI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,670.71.

Get IMI alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on IMI from GBX 2,550 to GBX 2,900 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on IMI from GBX 2,850 to GBX 2,960 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Panmure Gordon reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,760 price target on shares of IMI in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IMI

IMI Stock Performance

IMI Company Profile

LON:IMI opened at GBX 2,892.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of £7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.08. IMI has a twelve month low of GBX 1,555.96 and a twelve month high of GBX 2,938. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,662.63 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,453.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.33.

(Get Free Report)

IMI plc is a specialist engineering company operating in fluid and motion control markets. We combine our deep engineering knowledge with strong applications expertise to develop solutions for the most acute industry problems. We help our customers become safer, more sustainable and more productive. IMI employs around 10,000 people, has manufacturing facilities in 19 countries and operates a global service network. The Company is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a constituent of the FTSE4Good Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.