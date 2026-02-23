Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, January 29th.

PUMSY stock opened at $2.69 on Monday. Puma has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $3.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.36.

Puma SE (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) is a German multinational company that designs, develops, markets and sells athletic and casual footwear, apparel and accessories. Founded in 1948 by Rudolf Dassler in Herzogenaurach, Germany, Puma has grown into one of the world’s leading sportswear brands. The company’s product portfolio spans performance-driven footwear for running, football and training, as well as sport-inspired lifestyle shoes and apparel. Complementary offerings include teamwear, bags, socks, headwear and various sports equipment.

Puma distributes its products through a diversified network of retail channels, including direct-to-consumer stores, e-commerce platforms, wholesale partners and licensed distributors.

