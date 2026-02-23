Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Monday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Sunday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised Endeavour Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th.

Endeavour Mining Stock Up 3.4%

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS:EDVMF opened at $64.78 on Monday. Endeavour Mining has a fifty-two week low of $19.60 and a fifty-two week high of $65.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.79.

Endeavour Mining is a gold production company with primary operations across West Africa. The company focuses on the exploration, development and extraction of gold resources, operating a portfolio of mines and development projects in Côte d’Ivoire, Burkina Faso and Mali. Production is complemented by regional exploration programs designed to identify additional gold deposits and extend mine life across its project portfolio.

Key operating assets include the Ity and Agbaou mines in Côte d’Ivoire, the Houndé mine in Burkina Faso and the Kalana project in Mali.

