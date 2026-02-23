Raiffeisen Bank International AG Invests $1.17 Million in Oscar Health, Inc. $OSCR

Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 61,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrive Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Oscar Health by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC now owns 6,343,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,258,000 after buying an additional 1,588,395 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the first quarter worth $159,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Oscar Health by 4.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 215,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 8,879 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Oscar Health by 7,473.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Oscar Health by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 470,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,169,000 after acquiring an additional 132,149 shares during the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oscar Health Stock Down 3.5%

Shares of NYSE OSCR opened at $13.25 on Monday. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $23.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.71. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Oscar Health ( NYSE:OSCR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.32). Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 39.35%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OSCR shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Barclays set a $18.00 price target on Oscar Health and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Stephens assumed coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Thursday, December 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised Oscar Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Janet Liang sold 7,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total value of $121,737.42. Following the transaction, the insider owned 172,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,222.93. This trade represents a 4.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 25,135 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total transaction of $416,989.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,351,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,413,654.06. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 197,125 shares of company stock worth $3,265,300. 25.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oscar Health Profile

Oscar Health, trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker OSCR, is a technology-driven health insurance company headquartered in New York, New York. Founded in 2012 by Mario Schlosser, Joshua Kushner and Kevin Nazemi, the company was built with the goal of simplifying healthcare coverage and enhancing member experience. Oscar leverages a proprietary digital platform to streamline plan enrollment, claims administration and member support, distinguishing itself in the individual, family and small group insurance markets.

The company’s primary products include on-exchange individual and family medical plans under the Affordable Care Act, off-exchange plans, as well as Medicare Advantage offerings.

