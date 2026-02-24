AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Shares Bought by Compound Planning Inc.

Compound Planning Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the quarter. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $258.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Raymond James Financial set a $256.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. HSBC raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $275.00 price objective on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.79.

AbbVie Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of ABBV opened at $229.19 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.39 and a fifty-two week high of $244.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $224.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.45. The firm has a market cap of $405.07 billion, a PE ratio of 97.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.35.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 4,184.47% and a net margin of 6.91%.The business had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 293.22%.

AbbVie News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

Featured Articles

