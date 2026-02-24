Compound Planning Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV

Compound Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 76.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,707 shares during the quarter. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 44,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Yukon Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,107,000. Finally, Brookwood Investment Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC now owns 12,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $79.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.87. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $77.59 and a 12 month high of $79.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2658 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all medium and larger issues of the United States Government, investment-grade corporate, and investment-grade international dollar-denominated bonds that have maturities of between 1 and 5 years and are publicly issued.

