Compound Planning Inc. Has $8.23 Million Stake in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Compound Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the quarter. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $8,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,165,899,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 1,851.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,830,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $873,382,000 after buying an additional 1,736,631 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 425.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 761,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,738,000 after buying an additional 616,739 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,553,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,695,757,000 after buying an additional 609,023 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,777,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $848,177,000 after acquiring an additional 478,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT opened at $755.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $351.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $653.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $555.96. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $267.30 and a 1 year high of $789.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 13.14%.The company had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.14 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.09%.

Key Caterpillar News

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAT. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $735.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Caterpillar from $729.00 to $786.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $702.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 7,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $776.90, for a total transaction of $6,130,517.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 46,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,236,946.70. This represents a 14.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rodney Michael Shurman sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $763.39, for a total transaction of $1,346,619.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,281.60. This trade represents a 55.06% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 141,172 shares of company stock valued at $96,514,673 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company’s product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

Featured Stories

