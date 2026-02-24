Compound Planning Inc. Purchases 65,796 Shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF $SPHY

Compound Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,796 shares during the quarter. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF were worth $6,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPHY. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 171.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 22.8% in the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $84,000.

Shares of SPHY opened at $23.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.39. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.21 and a 12 month high of $23.99.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.1379 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.0%.

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

