Chase Investment Counsel Corp Purchases 29,990 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 614.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,990 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 2.4% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its position in AbbVie by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the third quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 15,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the third quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 17,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.2% during the third quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $229.19 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.39 and a 12-month high of $244.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $224.07 and its 200 day moving average is $222.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.39 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 4,184.47% and a net margin of 6.91%.The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 293.22%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AbbVie from $269.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on AbbVie from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $258.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Barclays began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $275.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.79.

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

