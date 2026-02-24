McDonald’s Corporation $MCD Shares Bought by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB grew its position in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,545 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 1.0% of First American Trust FSB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $13,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WD Rutherford LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1.0% during the third quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,032 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald’s this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $323.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $337.04.

Insider Activity

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 2,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.25, for a total value of $854,106.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,699.50. This represents a 32.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,486 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $795,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,760. This trade represents a 28.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,550 shares of company stock valued at $23,484,957. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of MCD opened at $334.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $238.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.52. McDonald’s Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $283.47 and a fifty-two week high of $335.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $314.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.41.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The fast-food giant reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.07. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 343.90% and a net margin of 31.85%.The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald’s serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand’s national and international expansion.

