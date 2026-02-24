McDonald’s Corporation $MCD Shares Bought by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB grew its position in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,545 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 1.0% of First American Trust FSB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $13,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WD Rutherford LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1.0% during the third quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,032 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.
McDonald’s News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald’s this week:
- Positive Sentiment: McDonald’s is rolling out the national Big Arch burger in early March — a high-visibility product launch that could boost store traffic and temporary check increases if it resonates with consumers. McDonald’s Big Arch burger is headed to US menus in early March — here’s what to know
- Positive Sentiment: Company commentary and coverage highlight McDonald’s expanding focus on larger, premium sandwiches and upsell items — a menu trend that supports higher average checks and margin expansion. McDonald’s goes big on a growing menu trend
- Positive Sentiment: Erste Group upgraded MCD to Buy and expects stronger sales growth for 2026 (included in lists of low-volatility dividend stocks), giving investors a catalyst and fresh conviction around earnings upside. Erste Group Sees McDonald’s (MCD) Benefiting from Strong Financial Profile
- Neutral Sentiment: Operational tweak: McDonald’s updated its cash-rounding rules as pennies disappear — a small checkout/transaction change that could slightly simplify cash handling but has limited earnings impact. McDonald’s updates its cash rules as pennies vanish – how this might change your checkout routine
- Neutral Sentiment: Feature story on packaging evolution — useful for brand/ESG narrative but unlikely to move near-term fundamentals. How McDonald’s packaging has changed over the decades
- Negative Sentiment: Broader market weakness (Dow down, software weakness) could apply short-term downward pressure on MCD despite company-specific positives if risk-off sentiment deepens. Stock Market Today: Dow Dives, Cybersecurity Plays Hit As Software Sinks; Gold Stocks Shine (Live Coverage)
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Analysis on McDonald’s
Insider Activity
In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 2,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.25, for a total value of $854,106.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,699.50. This represents a 32.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,486 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $795,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,760. This trade represents a 28.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,550 shares of company stock valued at $23,484,957. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
McDonald’s Stock Up 1.6%
Shares of MCD opened at $334.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $238.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.52. McDonald’s Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $283.47 and a fifty-two week high of $335.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $314.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.41.
McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The fast-food giant reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.07. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 343.90% and a net margin of 31.85%.The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.
McDonald’s Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 62.26%.
About McDonald’s
McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald’s serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.
Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand’s national and international expansion.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than McDonald’s
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Elon’s Secret AI Partner?
- Silver $500? The “Deficit Math” says it’s possible.
- Elon Musk: This Could Turn $100 into $100,000
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.