iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT Stock Holdings Lessened by Compound Planning Inc.

Compound Planning Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,449 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 40,525,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,576,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508,650 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 84.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,909,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $698,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632,572 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,657,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,984,000 after purchasing an additional 527,803 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,814,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,391,000 after purchasing an additional 63,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,693,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,758,000 after purchasing an additional 38,589 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $89.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.67. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $83.29 and a 52 week high of $94.09. The stock has a market cap of $46.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.53.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.3319 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years. The Underlying Index includes all publicly-issued the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to 20 years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.