Chase Investment Counsel Corp Buys Shares of 2,143 SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,014,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 6,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 64,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,722,000 after buying an additional 18,308 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Key Headlines Impacting SPDR Gold Shares
Here are the key news stories impacting SPDR Gold Shares this week:
- Positive Sentiment: UBS projects a large upside for gold (to ~$6,200/oz) as Fed easing, geopolitical turmoil and rising demand converge — a bullish fundamental case that supports GLD inflows and higher NAV expectations. Fed easing, geopolitical turmoil, rising demand will combine to push gold to $6,200/oz by mid-year – UBS
- Positive Sentiment: Renewed trade/tariff uncertainty (Supreme Court and recent policy moves) is driving safe‑haven demand for gold, supporting GLD flows. Gold Edges Higher Amid Ongoing Tariff Risks
- Positive Sentiment: Reports of broad central-bank buying (coverage noting ~1,000 tonnes) and a softer dollar are cited as structural support for the gold rally, reinforcing GLD demand. Gold (XAUUSD) & Silver Price Forecast: 1,000 Tonnes Bought, Demand Surges – Rally Sustainable?
- Positive Sentiment: Short‑term momentum and haven-driven spikes after weak U.S. economic data have produced strong rallies in gold and silver, supporting GLD’s technical breakout and investor interest. Strong rallies in gold, silver on haven demand, weak U.S. data
- Positive Sentiment: Precious-metals miners rallied on tariff uncertainty — a market signal that sentiment is rotating into metals and could lift ETF flows such as GLD. Gold and silver miners jump on new Trump tariff uncertainty
- Neutral Sentiment: Heraeus notes that gold and silver may “wait” to fully benefit until policy‑rate easing is clearer — suggesting upside may be paced by rate expectations rather than immediate. Gold and silver will wait to benefit from lower rates, Ghana and Hecla reflect shifting priorities in precious metals markets – Heraeus
- Neutral Sentiment: Intraday technical commentary and forecasts highlight momentum but also note key levels for traders — useful for short‑term positioning but mixed for long-term flows. Gold market analysis for February 23 – key intra-day price entry levels for active traders
- Negative Sentiment: Some strategists (BIS/McGlone) warn of a risk‑reversion in 2026 — a “sell gold, buy Treasuries” thesis that could pressure GLD if real yields firm. Sell gold, buy Treasuries? BI’s McGlone sees risk of reversion in 2026
- Negative Sentiment: Russia’s reported sale of ~300,000 oz in January (raising up to ~$1.68B) is a reminder that sovereign sales can add near‑term supply; that may slightly cap price gains if sustained. Russia made up to $1.68 billion selling 300,000 ounces of gold in January as prices hit record highs
SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance
SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile
SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares). The Trust issues Shares in Baskets to certain authorized participants (Authorized Participants) on an ongoing basis. The creation and redemption of Baskets is only made in exchange for the delivery to the Trust or the distribution by the Trust of the amount of gold and any cash represented by the Baskets being created or redeemed, the amount of which will be based on the combined net asset value of various Shares included in the Baskets being created or redeemed determined on the day the order to create or redeem Baskets is properly received.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR Gold Shares
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Elon’s Secret AI Partner?
- Silver $500? The “Deficit Math” says it’s possible.
- Elon Musk: This Could Turn $100 into $100,000
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.