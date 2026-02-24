Chase Investment Counsel Corp Buys Shares of 2,143 SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,014,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 6,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 64,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,722,000 after buying an additional 18,308 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting SPDR Gold Shares

Here are the key news stories impacting SPDR Gold Shares this week:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $481.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $434.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $383.81. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $261.25 and a 1-year high of $509.70. The company has a market cap of $182.93 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09.

(Free Report)

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares). The Trust issues Shares in Baskets to certain authorized participants (Authorized Participants) on an ongoing basis. The creation and redemption of Baskets is only made in exchange for the delivery to the Trust or the distribution by the Trust of the amount of gold and any cash represented by the Baskets being created or redeemed, the amount of which will be based on the combined net asset value of various Shares included in the Baskets being created or redeemed determined on the day the order to create or redeem Baskets is properly received.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.