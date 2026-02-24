Chase Investment Counsel Corp Invests $1.31 Million in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Lionshead Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lionshead Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traveka Wealth LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $130.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $311.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.64. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.12 and a fifty-two week high of $207.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.16.

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.91, for a total value of $1,673,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 413,639 shares in the company, valued at $76,899,626.49. The trade was a 2.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.35, for a total value of $2,176,200.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 239,409 shares in the company, valued at $43,416,822.15. This trade represents a 4.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,526,436. 12.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PLTR. Wall Street Zen downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $208.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Daiwa Securities Group upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.05.

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

