Compound Planning Inc. Has $6 Million Stock Position in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Compound Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the quarter. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 197.7% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 306.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, Vice Chairman Mark A. Nelson sold 45,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.17, for a total transaction of $7,976,986.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,231.37. This trade represents a 86.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 320,700 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total transaction of $52,270,893.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 14,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,205.50. This represents a 95.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 534,898 shares of company stock valued at $89,543,711. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on Chevron from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Argus set a $203.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.36.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX opened at $184.84 on Tuesday. Chevron Corporation has a 1-year low of $132.04 and a 1-year high of $187.90. The company has a market cap of $372.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Chevron had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $45.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a $1.78 dividend. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.91%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

