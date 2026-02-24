Chase Investment Counsel Corp Makes New $757,000 Investment in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,684 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 22.0% in the third quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 25,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,088,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 6,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Lcnb Corp grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 4,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 31,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

IBM opened at $222.64 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12 month low of $214.50 and a 12 month high of $324.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $292.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $208.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.69.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 38.15%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be issued a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 60.27%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IBM. DZ Bank upgraded International Business Machines to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group set a $317.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $304.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.07.

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $304.00 per share, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,432. This trade represents a 12.11% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM’s principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

