Roblox Corporation $RBLX Shares Sold by Compound Planning Inc.

Compound Planning Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,303 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $7,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 2.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Roblox by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Roblox by 509.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after buying an additional 24,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Stock Performance

RBLX stock opened at $62.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.03. Roblox Corporation has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $150.59. The firm has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.26 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.04. Roblox had a negative net margin of 21.78% and a negative return on equity of 304.42%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 122.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $3,836,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 394,322 shares in the company, valued at $25,212,948.68. The trade was a 13.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 66,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total value of $6,107,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 261,388 shares in the company, valued at $24,188,845.52. This represents a 20.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 758,310 shares of company stock valued at $57,121,581 over the last 90 days. 12.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $115.00 target price on Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Roblox from $152.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down from $125.00) on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Roblox from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Roblox from $159.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.44.

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation operates Roblox, a user-generated online platform that enables people to create, share and monetize immersive 3D experiences and games. The core offering centers on Roblox Studio, a development environment that allows independent creators and studios to design interactive worlds using the company’s building tools and scripting language. Content on the platform spans games, virtual hangouts, branded experiences and live events, all delivered through a persistent social environment.

Roblox’s business model is built around its virtual economy and creator ecosystem.

