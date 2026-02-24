Compound Planning Inc. Has $18.54 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Compound Planning Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,684 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 4,467 shares during the quarter. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $18,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth approximately $11,839,824,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 251,390,681 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $79,856,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502,976 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in Tesla by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 20,194,152 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,374,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422,270 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,909,666 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,851,747,000 after buying an additional 3,021,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,767,993 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $20,480,477,000 after buying an additional 1,269,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.
Tesla Price Performance
Tesla stock opened at $399.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.16. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.25 and a 52 week high of $498.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 370.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $439.14 and a 200-day moving average of $419.52.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Phillip Securities reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. New Street Research lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, President Capital cut their price target on Tesla from $517.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $408.09.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TSLA
Insider Activity at Tesla
In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.93, for a total transaction of $1,170,643.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 13,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,107,145.01. The trade was a 16.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 56,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.66, for a total transaction of $25,606,501.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,391,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,145,215.90. This trade represents a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 119,457 shares of company stock valued at $53,501,145. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Key Stories Impacting Tesla
Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst estimate upgrade: Erste Group raised earnings estimates for Tesla, signaling at least some investor confidence that company fundamentals may beat current weak sentiment. Higher estimates can support the stock if confirmed. Erste Group Bank Increases Earnings Estimates for Tesla
- Positive Sentiment: Model Y six-seater approval in Australia: regulatory approvals and product tweaks that broaden appeal (family demand) are constructive for volume growth outside the U.S. if rolled out widely. Model Y Six-Seater Approval in Australia
- Neutral Sentiment: Cybertruck price action: Elon Musk signaled a short (10-day) promotional window and hinted future pricing will depend on demand — this could boost near-term orders but risks margin erosion if deeper cuts are needed. Watch deliveries and margin guidance. Tesla Cybertruck Deal May Last Only 10 Days
- Neutral Sentiment: EV price/demand dynamics: U.S. EV sales and average selling prices are down — a near-term revenue headwind — but some analysts note Tesla could gain share amid industry price cuts (a mixed revenue vs. share trade-off). Tesla EV Sales Crater, Stock Drops. There’s a Silver Lining.
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/legal escalation in California: the DMV ruled Tesla used deceptive marketing around automated driving; Tesla has sued to overturn that ruling. This raises regulatory and reputational risk that could limit FSD commercialization and invite further enforcement. Tesla’s battle with the California DMV Tesla sues California DMV (CNBC)
- Negative Sentiment: FSD/robotaxi setbacks: multiple reports of robotaxi collisions, FSD data issues, and investor skepticism are undermining the high-growth autonomous narrative that underpins much of Tesla’s valuation. Continued operational problems would pressure sentiment and long-term upside assumptions. Tesla Has a Robotaxi Problem (Fool) FSD Data Issues (TipRanks)
- Negative Sentiment: Legal judgment and liability concerns: a judge ruled Tesla still must pay $243M related to a 2019 Autopilot fatality — a reminder of liability exposure that can amplify regulatory scrutiny and affect costs/insurance. Tesla must pay $243M over Autopilot crash
About Tesla
Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.
Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Tesla
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Elon’s Secret AI Partner?
- Silver $500? The “Deficit Math” says it’s possible.
- Elon Musk: This Could Turn $100 into $100,000
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.