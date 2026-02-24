Compound Planning Inc. Has $18.54 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Compound Planning Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,684 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 4,467 shares during the quarter. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $18,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth approximately $11,839,824,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 251,390,681 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $79,856,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502,976 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in Tesla by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 20,194,152 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,374,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422,270 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,909,666 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,851,747,000 after buying an additional 3,021,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,767,993 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $20,480,477,000 after buying an additional 1,269,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Tesla stock opened at $399.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.16. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.25 and a 52 week high of $498.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 370.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $439.14 and a 200-day moving average of $419.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.75 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 4.00%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Phillip Securities reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. New Street Research lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, President Capital cut their price target on Tesla from $517.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $408.09.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.93, for a total transaction of $1,170,643.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 13,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,107,145.01. The trade was a 16.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 56,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.66, for a total transaction of $25,606,501.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,391,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,145,215.90. This trade represents a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 119,457 shares of company stock valued at $53,501,145. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

