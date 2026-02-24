Compound Planning Inc. Acquires 16,066 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF $COWZ

Compound Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,066 shares during the quarter. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $16,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. Soundwatch Capital LLC increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 47,952.1% during the 2nd quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC now owns 2,539,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533,790 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,797,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,316,000 after purchasing an additional 95,632 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 893,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,245,000 after buying an additional 28,504 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 833,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,882,000 after buying an additional 5,497 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 812,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,693,000 after buying an additional 9,186 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of COWZ opened at $63.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a one year low of $46.64 and a one year high of $64.80.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

