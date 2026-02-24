AMEN Properties (OTCMKTS:AMEN) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

AMEN Properties Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $500.53 and traded as low as $475.05. AMEN Properties shares last traded at $475.05, with a volume of 26 shares changing hands.

AMEN Properties Trading Up 0.0%

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $500.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $512.44.

About AMEN Properties

AMEN Properties, Inc owns oil and gas royalty and working interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in oil gas and gas royalties through its ownership of SFF Royalty, LLC; and 100% interests in SFF Production, LLC. The company was formerly known as Crosswalk.com, Inc and changed its name to AMEN Properties, Inc in October 2002. AMEN Properties, Inc was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Richardson, Texas.

