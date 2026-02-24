Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Toshiba Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.92 and traded as low as $14.81. Toshiba shares last traded at $14.92, with a volume of 2,800 shares changing hands.

Toshiba Stock Up 0.1%

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.92.

Toshiba Company Profile

Toshiba Corporation (OTCMKTS: TOSYY) is a Japanese multinational conglomerate headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Established in 1939 through the merger of Tokyo Denki and Shibaura Seisakusho, the company traces its roots back to 1875. Over its history, Toshiba has expanded from electrical lighting and power equipment into a diversified technology enterprise with a global footprint.

The company operates through several core business segments. In its Energy Systems & Solutions division, Toshiba develops and supplies nuclear power equipment, steam turbines, and related services for power generation.

