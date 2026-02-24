Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:IITSF) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.00 and traded as low as $6.90. Intesa Sanpaolo shares last traded at $6.93, with a volume of 183,103 shares trading hands.

Intesa Sanpaolo Trading Down 0.4%

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.66.

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. is an Italian banking group that provides a wide range of financial products and services to retail, corporate and institutional clients. Its main activities include traditional retail banking, corporate lending, wealth management, asset management and insurance solutions. The group operates through a network of branches, digital channels and specialized subsidiaries to serve the banking, investment and insurance needs of individuals and businesses.

The origins of Intesa Sanpaolo date back to the early 19th century through predecessor institutions such as Banca Commerciale Italiana and Istituto Bancario San Paolo di Torino.

