Polydex Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:POLXF) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Polydex Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:POLXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.99 and traded as low as $1.9860. Polydex Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.9860, with a volume of 2,000 shares trading hands.

Polydex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.3%

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.99.

Polydex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Polydex Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a development stage company, which engages in manufacturing of bulk pharmaceutical intermediates for the worldwide veterinary pharmaceutical industry, and the development, manufacturing, and marketing of biotechnology-based products for the human pharmaceutical market. The firm focuses on Dextran and derivative products, including Iron Dextran and Dextran Sulphate and other specialty chemicals. The company was founded by Thomas C. Usher on June 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

