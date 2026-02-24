Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Hitachi Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.30 and traded as low as $31.8001. Hitachi shares last traded at $31.96, with a volume of 563,146 shares changing hands.

Separately, Nomura raised shares of Hitachi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hitachi presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.30 and a 200-day moving average of $30.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.85 billion. Hitachi had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hitachi Ltd. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) is a Tokyo-headquartered multinational conglomerate that operates a diversified portfolio of businesses spanning information technology, energy and power systems, industrial machinery, transportation systems, and digital solutions. Founded in 1910 by engineer Namihei Odaira in the city of Hitachi, Ibaraki Prefecture, the company grew from an electrical repair shop and early induction motor manufacturing into a global engineering and technology group. Hitachi positions itself as a “social innovation” company, combining operational technology, information technology and domain knowledge to address infrastructure and industry challenges.

The company’s activities include design and manufacture of heavy industrial equipment and construction machinery, delivery of rail and urban transportation systems, development and provision of power generation and grid equipment, and enterprise IT services including systems integration and cloud solutions.

