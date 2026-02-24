Andrea Electronics (OTCMKTS:ANDR) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Andrea Electronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:ANDR – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.0001. Andrea Electronics shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded.

Andrea Electronics Stock Down 100.0%

About Andrea Electronics

Andrea Electronics Corp. is a provider of advanced audio and voice processing solutions, specializing in the design and development of semiconductor and software products for voice recognition, communication, and conferencing applications. Since its founding in 1975 and headquartered in Bohemia, New York, the company has focused on delivering high-performance audio enhancement and noise-cancellation technologies that meet the needs of demanding environments.

The company’s product portfolio includes audio digital signal processors (DSPs), USB audio processors, multi-microphone array modules, and wind-silencing algorithms.

